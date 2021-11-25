Tossing the football in the backyard after Thanksgiving dinner will require at least a sweater. Maybe even a skullcap.
The National Weather Service forecast for Emporia calls for a high of 43 degrees. Sunshine will be deceiving, as brisk north winds could gust as high as 25 miles per hour.
Other Thanksgiving Days in this area have been worse. The last time Thanksgiving occurred on November 25 was in 2010, when the temperature dropped to 18 degrees. This year, the holiday low was 32.
And some may remember the icy Thanksgiving weekend of 2015. That started with 2.56 inches of rain on the holiday. The following three days brought more precipitation, but temperatures hardly ever climbed above freezing.
There's no rain, ice or snow on the current horizon. Sunny afternoons are expected over the weekend, with highs topping 60 Friday and Saturday.
