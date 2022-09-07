The headache is almost over. The city of Emporia expects construction along Sixth Avenue to wrap up around mid-October.
“The contractor began the asphalt overlay portion of the project this week,” city communications manager Christine Johnson told The Gazette Wednesday.
According to Johnson, “[c]ommunity members and businesses can expect temporary lane closures and temporary closures of side streets and driveways during construction along those immediate areas.”
After the overlay portion of the project is completed, pavement markings will be placed along the street.
In the meantime, the city encourages drivers to take care while driving along Sixth Avenue and to support local businesses along Sixth that have been affected by the construction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.