The Emporia Gazette
Emporia is a long way from West Virginia, but Saturday night, it turned into Morgan Town.
Country singer Lorrie Morgan was welcomed to the Emporia Granada Theater by a packed house of classic country music fans. She received multiple standing ovations, cheers, and laughs for her stories about fellow Grand Ole Opry stars.
Morgan is a 38-year Opry member who has had many gold and platinum records. She performed for 2 1/2 hours, with hits such as Something In Red, What Part of No Don’t You Understand and Five Minutes.
Opening for Morgan was her son, Jesse Keith Whitley. This past week marked 33 years since his father, country singer Keith Whitley, died from alcohol poisoning.
Another Morgan was part of the opening set. Morgan Cheyenne is a young singer that Lorrie Morgan heard a few years ago, then invited to join her on the road.
Lorrie Morgan is a two-time Country Music Association Award winner and the daughter of longtime Opry member George Morgan.
