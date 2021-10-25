WICHITA – The Emporia High girls cross country team qualified for state on Saturday while two boys runners qualified individually at the Bishop Carroll regional.
The Spartan girls finished third out of the nine teams that competed at the regional and placed four runners in the top 20. Elizabeth Willhite finished seventh at 21:08.43 and Sofia Ruvalcaba was eighth at 21:12.27. Micah Sheffy-Harris came in 11th with a time of 21:21.41, Maryn True was 17th at 21:58.17, Avery Gutierrez was 26th at 22:35.64, Lily Heinen was 28th at 22:46.60 and Leanna Lewis was 34th at 23:19.45.
“The girls knew that Andover was our team to beat to qualify the team for state and they were dead set on doing it this morning,” said Emporia head coach Mike Robinson. “They've been working hard for most of the last year to get the chance to compete at state and they really deserve to go back.”
Andover finished in fourth place, right behind the Spartans.
Jonathan Laudie and Daghyn True qualified for state individually for the Emporia boys. Laudie finished fourth overall with a time of 17:12.38 and True was seventh at 17:15.87.
“Jon and Daghyn got out to strong starts and didn't let up in what was a pretty competitive boys field,” Robinson said.
As a team, the boys finished fourth overall, just outside of state qualification. Gideon Lowery finished 33rd at 18:45.77, Caden Wilson was 35th at 18:56.25, Shiloh Arguello was 37th at 19:09.79, Eli Hauff was 38th at 19:11.2 and Talan Tabares was 43rd at 19:28.46.
“The boys team in general finished higher than what they were picked and I'm proud of the way they got in the race and challenged themselves,” Robinson.
The 5A state meet will be hosted by Andover at the 4 Mile Creek Resort in Augusta on Saturday. The girls race will begin at 10 a.m. and the boys will begin at 11:20 a.m.
