Why did the camels cross the road? A road in northwest Emporia, at that?
They may have been heading to an unusual December display at a church. Emporia First Church of the Nazarene is preparing for its annual “Live Nativity” event later this month.
“There was a church, over by the college, that used to have one,” member Terry Weems said Thursday. That was about 15 years ago, when she and her husband moved to Emporia.
“For some reason, they stopped having it,” she recalled. Based on her background, that meant “there was just a void at Christmas.”
So Weems approached her congregation about filling that gap. The group agreed, and the live drive-through display started four years ago.
But the church doesn’t stop with the traditional scene “away in a manger.” The project has grown year by year to display a “little town of Bethlehem.”
“Right now, we have 16 structures,” Weems explained. “You’ll see the Gideon bookstore, a pottery maker, a carpenter. You’ll hear the noises and experience the town.”
That bookstore might not have authentic first-century scrolls. But it will offer free Bibles in English or Spanish to anyone who desires one. The carpenter could have free wooden crosses.
In keeping with how the church understands Luke 2, all drivers are encouraged to pay a “tax” to Caesar Augustus as they enter. But this will be different from the county courthouse.
“We’re just accepting canned goods for the Salvation Army and local food banks,” Weems said. But they’re not required for entry.
Once drivers reach the main event of the display, practically every character will be live. Including those camels. Three of them.
“We get them from a place called Hedrick’s Farm, about two hours away,” Weems said. That’s the only part of the event which costs the church money. And if the trailers park where they usually do, you might see camels crossing West 24th Avenue.
Other live animals included in the display should ensure that these will not be silent nights.
“We had this cow that mooed at every single car that drove by,” Weems said laughing. “It was hilarious.”
The only part of the display which might not be live is the baby. That depends on the weather.
“Last year, we did have a live baby that we rotated with a doll because of cold,” Weems said. Overnight lows dropped into the teens on the weekend of the event.
The live nativity will be open Dec. 16-17 from 6 - 9 p.m. on the grounds of the Nazarene church at 2931 West 24th Avenue.
Other Emporia-area congregations have joined in the activity, Weems added. So it’s a story that’s also building community.
“We do this with no budget,” Weems said. ”Everything is so commercial, and to focus on Jesus is something that’s really big to my family. ... In Him, we place our hope.”
