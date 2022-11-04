The second-seeded Emporia State soccer team is going on the road to Warrensburg, Mo. for the semifinal (and potential) final round of the MIAA Tournament this weekend.
That should sound familiar because it happened last year.
But before any potential rematch with top-seeded and host Central Missouri in the final on Sunday, the Lady Hornets will have to defeat third-seeded Northwest Missouri State in the semifinal on Friday morning. The team is not overlooking any opponent.
“We need to be playing our best soccer,” head coach Bryan Sailer said. “We’ve been peaking in the second half and when it comes down to the end, you’ve got to be playing at a high level for 90 minutes. These games are close and one down moment can cost you a game, so we’ve got to be focused for the whole time and hopefully, good things will happen.”
This will be the fifth time the two teams have faced off over the last two years, with Emporia State winning all four previous matches. But graduate midfielder Aislinn Hughes knows the Bearcats will give them their best effort.
“They’re a very talented team and we know they’re not going to back down,” Hughes said. “It’s going to be difficult to play them, especially since we’ve played them five times in the past two years and each game is slightly different. We just have to play our best ball because I know they’re going to come out wanting to beat us.”
Being the defending conference champion has a target on Emporia State’s back, and Sailer knows it. But with that comes the experience of playing at this level, and he feels that will help his team handle the moment.
“I think the hardest team to beat is the defending champion because when you have that experience, you want to do it again,” Sailer said. “It’s hard to beat defending champs and we have that title right now. A core of our players have been in this game before, so it’s not a moment that’s too big for us. We know what it takes to win. We do have a new team this year but I think these girls have done a good job of sharing their experiences with them and they know we set the bar pretty high.”
The MIAA is a very competitive conference, and no result would surprise Sailer at this point. But he hopes his team will be the one holding up the trophy come Sunday afternoon.
“Any one of these remaining four teams can win it,” Sailer said. “You can play this final four three times and have three different winners. It’s going to come down to who’s going to shine on a given day and given moment. Hopefully, it will be our weekend and we’ll go from there.”
