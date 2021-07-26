The Emporia High girls wrestling team held its inaugural Mini Wrestling Clinic this week as a way to help bring prominence to girls wrestling in the community.
The Spartans’ girls wrestling squad is just two years old, which means that getting young girls immersed in the sport is crucial. Emporia High head coach Shawn Russell said this was the goal of the clinic.
“We just collaborated with the idea of what we would like to do during summer to get more young ladies involved in the new sport,” Russell said. “So I said, ‘We could have a mini-camp,’ and they were like, ‘Okay, let’s do it.’ So we all collaborated and we just got it going.”
Kelly Olson, Sunnin Keosybounheuang and Krista Russell helped Russell organize the event. Preparation for the three-day clinic involved getting the word out on different social media platforms along with preparing snacks, t-shirts and awards.
“Really, it was just a lot of publicity on Facebook, try to spread the word and get the information out to all of the little girls that we knew that might be interested,” Olson said.
Russell was very happy with the turnout for the clinic’s first year, as several girls from the surrounding area participated.
“We’ve averaged around 18 young ladies all week long,” Russell said. “We have some from Chase County, some from North Lyon County, the Americus area, so it’s all-encompassing.”
Russell enjoys coaching, along with holding clinics like these, so he can pass along the knowledge that he received during his years of competing.
“I love passing on what I have learned from my coach, Coach [Curtis] Simons, and just throughout the years, all of the knowledge that I have gained from every coach that I have met, taking what I like from them, and just passing it along,” Russell said.
This clinic was important to Olson because she has two daughters who have had an interest in wrestling, and it was hard to find a way for the girls to wrestle before it was an official sport at the high school.
“I like to give people the opportunity to do something that most people don’t normally do because this is a male-dominated sport and I have two daughters,” Kelly Olson said. “It’s great to see them do something that people say, ‘Oh no, girls can’t do that.’ So here they are, they’re getting out and they’re doing their thing and they enjoy it.”
Members of the Emporia High girls wrestling team assisted with the clinic.
Megan Olson, a Spartan wrestler, said that she likes helping the kids because she wishes that she’d had the opportunity to start when she was younger.
“Women’s wrestling is growing so it’s really great to have little girls come in,” she said. “I really wish I would have started when I was younger, so I’m glad to see that really little kids and middle schoolers are coming together and learning.”
Trinity Ervin said that she likes seeing the kids grow from what she has taught them.
“Honestly, seeing the kids grow, seeing what I have taught them and watching them get better into detail,” said Ervin.
Russell said that he is excited to continue this event annually.
