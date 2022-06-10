When I think of summer, the first thing that comes to mind for me is baseball. Yes, I love major league baseball. But perhaps the most fun event for me every year is the Little League World Series that takes place in Williamsport, Penn. in August. Being from New Jersey, I’ve been fortunate to have been there a few times and it’s one of the coolest experiences I’ve had in person. It’s a must-see for any baseball fan.
While not officially sponsored through Little League, Emporia offers its own youth baseball and softball programs through the Rec Center. Emporia offers Instructional T-Ball for 5 & 6-year-olds and Coed Machine Pitch for 7 & 8-year-olds. These programs “further instruct basic/intermediate fundamentals and provide an overall fun experience for the young participant,” according to the Emporia Rec website.
Then, kids have the option to play organized games in a travel league against other communities. Minor baseball (or pigtail softball) is for third and fourth graders. Major baseball is for fifth and sixth graders (fifth, sixth, and seventh graders for ponytail softball). Junior baseball is for seventh, eighth, and ninth graders (eighth, ninth, and tenth graders for junior softball).
Minor and major baseball home games are played at Peter Pan Park while junior baseball is played at Soden’s Grove. All softball home games are played at Whittier Park.
The Emporia major boys team is named after its sponsor — Sommers Auto Plaza — and is coached by Eric Rinehart.
“I coached my boys, who are now 23 and 21, in baseball from T-ball until I couldn’t coach them anymore,” Rinehart said. “I had been away from it for four years but when I got a day shift job, I decided I would go back and do it again. I just love the game and love helping the kids and teaching them the game. Hopefully, I can make an impact on some of these kids down the line somewhere.”
Rain halted Thursday night’s game for Sommers Auto Plaza after three innings with the team trailing 10-1. But the score doesn’t matter for the kids, or for Rinehart, at this age. It’s about having fun.
“I always tell the kids, we’re out here to have fun,” Rinehart said. “That’s the most important thing. If you go out there and make a mistake, we don’t beat each other up for it. We just keep going and have fun. That’s the way I’ve always done it and I love being out here.”
As baseball should be.
