The National Teachers Hall of Fame added 11 new names to its National Memorial to Fallen Educators Friday as part of the rededication ceremony, honoring the sacrifice of school employees who were killed on the job.
The memorial, which was created in response to the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary shooting, features the names of all school employees who have been killed while serving students, whether bus driver, crossing guard, cook, nurse, substitute teacher, teacher, para or administrator.
According to NTHF Deputy Director Ken Weaver, the memorial is a monument meant to remember the past, as well as a testament to the lessons learned that have resulted in concrete actions to help protect schools.
“We conclude each dedication ceremony with the phrase ‘No more names.’ It is our fervent prayer and clarion call to public and private preschools, elementary, middle and high schools across the nation, their school boards or trustees, their communities, their state or other organization leaders and federal officials that they, we, are tirelessly vigilant and daily committed to school safety and preventing senseless death,” Weaver said.
This year, the memorials were inscribed with 11 more names of those killed: Carol Herring of Coral Gables, Florida who died March 19, 1993; John F. Joaquin of San Deigo, California, who died Dec. 13, 2012; Corey Crum of Bristol, Florida, who died March 11, 2019; Denise Powell of Pittsgrove, New Jersey, who died Oct. 16, 2021; Ciara McKeon of Holiday, Florida, who died Feb. 10, 2022; Dean Battaglia of South Brunswick, New Jersey, who died June 15, 2022; Maria Cecial Chavez of Yuma, Arizona, who died Sept. 7, 2022; Jean Kirk Kuzka of St. Louis, Missouri, who died Oct. 24, 2022; and three educators who died during the March 28 shooting in Nashville, Tennessee — Katherine Kooce, Mike Hill and Cynthia Peak.
City, state and national education representatives and legislators presented their support for the mission of the National Teachers Hall of Fame Memorial to Fallen Educators and extended their sympathies for those affected.
Mayor Susan Brinkman said Emporia is humbled by the obligation to house the memorial.
“To the families, loved ones and students, I extend my deepest sympathies and the heart of gratitude of an entire city,” Brinkman said. “Our community stands with you.”
State Representative Mark Schreiber shared the stories of educators who put themselves in harm’s way to save students, reading an excerpt from an essay by Colleen Ritzer, a math teacher from Danvers, Massachusetts that was stabbed to death by a student in October 2013.
“No matter what we do, big or small, we all possess traits that are unique to each individual, and no one else,” Schreiber quoted. “I hope each individual comes to this realization at some point in their lives and the sooner the better, because once people realize this, their lives will be forever changed. To those who struggle in any way, at any age, you make a difference. Most importantly, you are not alone in your struggle.”
U.S. Senator Roger Marshall said today was a day to pause, and mourn.
“We deeply want you to know that you are not mourning alone, that you have the hearts and prayers of an extended community surrounding you. … Today we add the name of 11 heroes, 11 teachers who gave their lives while serving this noble profession. To their family and loved ones, I offer my personal condolences.”
U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Education Lauren Mendoza, a native Kansan and a member of a family of educators, said she has a firsthand knowledge of the impact of educators.
“For each person that we honor here, I’m sure there are countless stories of the impact they had on the students they encountered,” she said. “It’s almost impossible to put into words the impact of the loss of these precious lives. While we mourn the tragic and untimely passing of these individuals, we come together to reflect on and hold close in our hearts, the memory of the joy they brought into the world.”
Noel Candelaria, Secretary/Treasurer of the National Education Association encouraged community members to fight for changes in policies to keep educators and students safe within schools.
“No more names,” Candelaria said. “This is the best way to remember each and every name attached to those tablets.”
