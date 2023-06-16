The National Teachers Hall of Fame added 11 new names to its National Memorial to Fallen Educators Friday as part of the rededication ceremony, honoring the sacrifice of school employees who were killed on the job.

The memorial, which was created in response to the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary shooting, features the names of all school employees who have been killed while serving students, whether bus driver, crossing guard, cook, nurse, substitute teacher, teacher, para or administrator.

