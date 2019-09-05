Village Elementary has been a growing school since it opened in 1964.
The school has had two additions and many modifications to accommodate higher enrollment and the changes in the way instruction is delivered. A third addition, focusing on safety and greater space for the arts and library media center, is part of the 2019 bond proposal.
Student Academics
Classrooms will be modernized to give teachers more flexibility with student instruction, but one of the biggest improvements will be the addition of an appropriately-sized gymnasium for Emporia’s largest elementary.
Principal John Martin said the new space will allow him to use current space differently, dedicate more room to the arts, and use the current gym as a library media center.
“The ability to re-purpose spaces to create better educational experiences for our students is very exciting,” Martin said. “Currently, we have a need for multiple music classrooms and, with the passing of the bond, we would have the ability to have two classrooms dedicated for music.
“With the addition of a new gym, I would like to convert the existing gym into a library. This would allow us to convert the library into a second music classroom so there is space for students to get up and be active as they learn about the arts.”
Safety and Security
The new, full-sized gymnasium will serve a dual purpose. For the first time, Village will have a high-wind shelter to protect all 400 students and 75 teachers and support staff during life-threatening weather. Currently, only two of Emporia’s nine schools have high-wind shelters. The school now uses areas deemed safest, including closets, bathrooms and the center classrooms for shelter.
The biggest impact, Martin said, combined with the high-wind shelter, will be the addition of an office and main entrance. This addition will allow more space for additional programs to support the growing needs of students. The school will be more secure with all visitors using one main entrance through the office. Part of the new buzz-in security system has been implemented this fall, and the new construction will allow the district to add another layer of security.
“A secure office would allow controlled entry into our building and have a place for parents to wait when they pick up their students,” Martin said. “Currently the main office is away from the front door and parents have to walk down a hallway after they enter the building. This would limit the number of people who are in our hallways.”
Traffic and
Building Systems
Traffic congestion and limited parking is a problem at nearly all schools. The bond proposal includes more parking at Village to reduce the need for parking along West 15th Avenue and residential side streets. Traffic will be modified to improve safety during drop-off and pick-up of students. Upgrades are also proposed for several building systems, including HVAC and temperature controls. The kitchen also will be updated.
In Summary
The bond projects will provide these improvements at Village Elementary:
• An adequate storm shelter
• A Level II secure entry into the building
• Updated and modern classrooms
• Appropriate learning environments for all students based on their needs
• New gym and renovations for a new library media center
• Updated aging building systems
• Updated temperature controls
• Additional parking
• Open House for Stakeholders
Voters who have not been inside Village recently are encouraged to visit one of our upcoming open houses. Village, Logan Avenue, William Allen White, Maynard and Emporia Middle School will be open for tours and informal conversation on the following dates.
• Tuesday, Oct. 15, 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm
• Sunday, Oct. 20, 2:30 pm - 3:30 pm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.