It's official: Emporia had its first hard freeze of the season this weekend.
The low around 5 a.m. Saturday at Emporia Municipal Airport was 25 degrees. The National Weather Service officially scored it as a freeze for Friday, the 12th.
A recording station three miles northwest of Emporia also had its first freeze, dropping to 23 Saturday morning and 24 Sunday morning. At that station, it was the latest first freeze of this century – although between 2016-18, no records were kept there.
The next below-freezing night in our area is not expected until Wednesday night. In fact, Monday and Tuesday should have above-average afternoon temperatures in the 70-degree range.
No rain is forecast for the next week.
