The City of Emporia hosted two separate seminars Tuesday afternoon, helping educate local tenants and landlords on their rights and responsibilities.
The seminars were led by Housing and Credit Counseling, Inc. (HCCI) Tenant and Landlord Program Manager Abigail Panecatl. HCCI is a United States Department of Housing and Urban Development-funded agency that provides free assistance to renters on their rights and responsibilities, how to apply them, how to protect themselves from negative outcomes and how to document issues in case of legal action.
According to Panecatl, documentation is of the utmost importance. With all interactions and issues with a rental or landlord, she said, it is important to reach out as early as possible, maintain hard copies of correspondence, take photos and record each development.
While the Kansas Residential Landlord and Tenant Act provides some protections to renters, requiring landlords to maintain adequate utilities, make repairs in a responsible timeframe and comply with all applicable building and housing codes, the act does not protect tenants from certain potential health concerns.
For example, Panecatl said, issues like bedbugs and mold can be a tenant’s responsibility to take care of, especially if not detected soon after you move in.
“If it is found after the first 30 days, the landlord can pretty easily say ‘No, you didn’t complain of anything the first 30 days, this is the third month, this is something you brought in,’” she said. “As soon as possible, you want to communicate if you do find anything within 30 days.”
Mold is also not addressed by Kansas law, and often not by city ordinances. Landlords may only be liable if the source of the mold is caused by a plumbing for ventilation issue.
“What often happens when you have a concern with mold is that, first, they are going to look for the source of the mold … when you request maintenance for mold, make sure that you are also addressing the source,” Panecatl said.
According to City Specialist Jeff Lynch, Emporia rental codes can only be enforced on a complaint basis.
“They do have to call down here and complain, actually file a complaint with the City,” he said.
Another common issue between landlords and tenants, Panecatl said, is how to address service animals. A landlord may ask for verification that an animal is indeed a service animal — such as a letter or prescription from a health care professional. Once that documentation is provided, however, a landlord may not charge fees associated with pets.
“If the landlord is trying to apply the same fees, rules or anything that has to do with pets to the assistive animal, that is not going to be upheld, per federal housing laws. But you have to keep in mind that even your assistive animals must be kept under control at all times,” she said.
For more information on the Tenant/Landlord Act, Fair Housing and more, visit housingandcredit.org or call 800-383-0217. To learn more about city ordinances or file a complaint with the City of Emporia, call Code Compliance Services at 620-343-4274.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.