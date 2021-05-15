The Madison High School boys track team took home the Lyon County League Championship trophy and a number of area athletes picked up track titles during the LCL Track Championships at Emporia State University Thursday.
Bryson Turner, a sophomore at Madison High School, won the boys 100-m dash, 200-m dash and long jump.
Olpe High School senior Nolan Redeker took the gold in the 800, 1600, and 3200-m runs.
Madison senior Kelton Buettner won the high jump, triple jump and 110-m hurdles.
Casey Helm, a junior at Madison, won the discus throw and shot put.
Olpe senior Max Blaufuss won the javelin.
The Madison boys 4x100-m relay team took first, while Lebo took first in the 4x400-m relay and Olpe took the 4x800-m relay.
On the girls side, Olpe senior Macy Smith won the 1600 and 3200-m runs, as well as the 100-m and 300-m hurdles.
Olpe's Marley Heins, a senior, took first in the 400-m dash
Madison freshman Lucie Celte won the triple jump and sophomore Yolaine Luthi won the long jump.
Madison junior Elizabeth Buchman won the shot put.
Lebo sophomore Brooklyn Jones won the javelin and 200-m dash. Junior Abby Peek won the pole vault.
The Olpe girls 4x800-m relay team won the gold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.