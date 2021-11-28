Tray Buchanan scored a career-high 40 points as Emporia State crushed Graceland 91-51 Sunday, wrapping up its non-conference slate with the best start in fourth-year head coach Craig Doty’s tenure.
Buchanan – a grad transfer from South Dakota State playing his first season with the Hornets – shot 14 of 19 from the floor (5 of 7 from 3-point range) while adding three steals and three rebounds.
“Everything just felt good,” Buchanan said. “Teammates and coaches have done a good job putting me in good positions to score the ball. At the end of the day, shots just felt good and they fell.”
Doty said that Buchanan’s 40 points in 23 minutes proved just how efficient of a player he is and how efficient he’s been all season long.
“Some of our best offense is when the ball sticks in his hands,” Doty said. “We don’t want to play that way all the time. Especially early in the game, we want that ball to move some. But there are going to be nights where we’re very dependent on Tray and tonight he just took over offensively. We certainly weren’t going to tell him to slow down.”
After Sunday’s game, Buchanan is now averaging 27.3 points per game to lead the Hornets.
“He’s just impressive, and he’s a willing passer too, but he’s such a gifted scorer that we can’t have him passing away from open shots and open layups,” Doty said. “We need him to stay in attack mode. It’s a balancing act for him but he’s shown that he can run a team distributing the ball and he can really run a team by scoring it.”
The win was Emporia State’s (5-1) second straight lopsided victory over an NAIA opponent and it didn’t take long for the Hornets to establish dominance. They jumped out to a 25-8 lead just over 10 minutes into the game and were up 47-20 by halftime.
At the break, Buchanan had 22 points and picked up the other 18 in just six second-half minutes. Jumah’Ri Turner added 13, Brooks Haddock scored 11 and Mayuom Buom had 10 points and four offensive rebounds.
Four of Buom’s points were on monster dunks that brought the Emporia State bench to its feet and sent an electric shock through the crowd.
“I just know whenever I dunk, man, it brings a lot more energy to the team, so I know if I have an opportunity to dunk it, I just go up strong, try to dunk everything I can,” he said.
Freshman Kaden Evans didn’t score in the game but he had 10 assists, five rebounds, three steals and zero turnovers.
“Kaden is probably our most important player on the team,” Doty said. “ … On the year, he has 30 assists to one turnover. It’s just exceptional. He rebounds the ball, he can pass it and he can score and shoot it too. He shoots it with the best of them, but he doesn’t have to score to impact the game and that’s why he’s so valuable for our team.”
As a team, the Hornets shot 52.3% (34 of 65) while forcing 23 turnovers, dishing out 16 assists and outrebounding the Yellow Jackets 38-33.
Doty said he felt as if the team accomplished what it needed to do in its final game before the start of MIAA competition.
“In games like this, we need to rise up to the maximum of our ability, not play down to the competition,” he said. “I thought we rose to the occasion for most of the night tonight. I’m satisfied with it.”
OLD FRIENDS
Sunday’s game pitted Doty against Graceland, the team he coached from 2016-2018 and led to an NAIA national championship.
Doty said that after he left Graceland, he had been a small part of the process of finding Taylor Langley, the school’s new head coach as of March 2021.
“Since we had been gone, it wasn’t where we left it and he’s building it back up, he’s doing it quickly,” he said. “ … It was important for me to be able to get Graceland an opportunity to get that guaranteed game, to come and play in an incredible environment like White Auditorium and to have this experience.”
UP NEXT
Emporia State will host Nebraska-Kearney (3-1) at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday in its first MIAA game of the season.
“They’re good,” Doty said. “They’re a lot better than what they’re preseason rated and we’re going to have to show up and play on both ends of the floor.”
