Simmons Pet Food hosted a free concert Thursday night as a “thank you” to the Emporia community.
Country music sensation Sara Evans performed for hundreds of local fans at the William Lindsay White Civic Auditorium. Former American Idol contestant Ash Ruder opened for Evans.
“The concert is a celebration as [we] grow our operation here in Emporia to make more great food for the pets we love and add new jobs in the region,” Julie Maus, Simmons director of communications, said. “We're excited to enjoy a fantastic show with the tremendous talent of Sara Evans and Ash Ruder. Tonight's event is a small gesture to say "Thank You" to our team members and the community of Emporia for all the support we have received to allow us to grow together.”
Before the concert, Simmons Pet Food President Scott Salmon and CEO Todd Simmons presented a $5,000 check to the Emporia Animal Shelter.
“We are really excited about everything we have going on in Emporia,” Salmon said. “But the most exciting thing that we love are pets - your pets, our pets.”
The money will help support adoption events and the shelter's pet food pantry, Maus said.
“At Simmons, we love pets, and we want to recognize and show our appreciation for the important work the Emporia Animal Shelter does to care for the pets in our community,” she said. “[W]e are proud to be able to help in their efforts.”
