An education course for young Kansas hunters now is fully online.
The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks announced the course to gain a Kansas Hunter Education Certificate is a separate option for students. The current 10-hour in-person program still will be offered, along with a hybrid Internet course and “field day.”
A statement from KDWP says the National Rifle Association developed the online course. It has four modules and 14 subjects for hunters to take at their own pace.
The certificate allows hunters to receive a state license and permit. Hunters as young as 16 also can hunt without a licensed adult providing supervision.
To try out the online Hunter Education Course, click here.
