On a perfect evening for football, one area team picked up its first win, another extended its win streak to three, while two remained winless.
Olpe vs. Osage City
Updated: September 17, 2022 @ 11:46 am
Olpe picked up its first win, defeating Osage City High School, 20-12. The Eagles are 1-2. Olpe scored two rushing touchdowns, and Nolan Rhodes added a pick-six. The Eagles fan Pleasanton High School at home next week.
Olpe 7 0 7 6 20
OC 0 9 0 3 12
Northern Heights vs. Council Grove
Northern Heights fell to 0-3 on the season in a 69-0 loss to Council Grove. Additional game information was not immediately available.
Chase County vs. Goessel
Chase County High School continued its dominance, shutting out Goessel High School, 48-0. The Bulldogs improve to 3-0. The game was all running as Chase County kept it on the ground, amassing 299 total yards. The Bulldogs only attempted two passes.
Chase County 20 14 14 0 48
Goessel 0 0 0 0 0
RUSHING: M.Budke 12-240-4, C.Kohlmeier 7-41.
Hartford vs. Burlingame
The Jaguars lost to Lyon County League rival Burlingame High School, 6-56. Hartford drops to 0-3. Additional game information was not immediately available. (Yesterday’s preview incorrectly listed Hartford as playing Crest High School. Hartford meets Crest at home next Friday.)
