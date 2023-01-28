The Gonzalezes’ dream started by selling food out of their home.

Then, the couple was able to purchase a food truck, moving around Emporia before finding a place to put down roots. Now, they have a building. For Nancy and Tony Gonzalez, this is the realization of a dream.

