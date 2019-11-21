One never knows what one might see in the grocery store. Chicken feet? Check.
Dragonfruit? Check. Tripe? Check.
Duck fat in a jar. Say what? Yep, right next to the beef tallow in a jar and just beneath a spray bottle of ghee.
What on earth has been going on at the Emporia Dillons store? Of all the things I might have expected, a jar of duck fat was not among them. Much less beef tallow.
These are the kinds of things one reaps from special meals, or a trip to the butcher shop. Andy and I usually have one or two roast ducks over the winter and we always save the fat. It’s a special treat only available a few times each year. Not anymore!
I could not resist the experiment. A jar of duck fat went in the basket.
Fats are an important part of our diet. They help lubricate the biological systems and provide energy when the system runs low. Too much fat brings its own issues, and we’ve all learned about the healthy fats and the bad fats. Guess what? Duck fat isn’t as bad as you might fear.
Waterfowl such as ducks and geese have a layer of fat just under the skin. This helps them stay warm when paddling around. When you cook a whole bird, you need to poke the skin all over with a fork to help that fat render out and avoid a greasy meal.
Fortunately, duck fat is high in monounsaturated fats. It is closer, chemically, to olive oil than to butter or lard, and, when used in moderation, is healthier than butter, pork and beef fat. It will keep in the ice box for six months, and frozen for a year.
Duck still has saturated fats — about 33 percent — so don’t go spreading it on your biscuit.
Duck fat has a rich, savory taste that kind of coats the tongue and then melts away. Aside from dropping a spoonful into a pan of green beans, or to saute some fresh greens, duck fat appears most popular for frying potatoes.
Most recipes call for a hot first-fry on the potatoes in regular vegetable oil, then a second fry in the duck fat itself. I agree. I tried potato sticks fried entirely in duck fat and they were a bit strong. Then I half-baked potato fries and some halved broccoli sprouts, tossed them in melted duck fat and returned them to the oven. That was good, but still pretty, well, fatty.
Finally, I half-baked some wedges that were finished in the iron skillet in duck fat. Perfecto. The duck fat can take a high heat, and quickly crisping the taters let the flavor of the fat attach without saturating the vegetable. A little horseradish aioli and that was a potato I would pay money to eat.
So, a little adventure in the Murphy-Houchins household, no harm done. I still like the fat we collect from our holiday birds, however, when needs must, there just may be a jar of duck fat in your future. Let’s get cooking.
