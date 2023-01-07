LEROY — Lebo High School took care of Southern Coffey County in a 74-15 rout on Friday, remaining undefeated at 8-0. Audrey Peek registered 27 points and five steals, Brooklyn Jones added 15 points, six rebounds and seven steals, and Saige Hadley recorded 19 points and seven rebounds.
OLPE — Olpe defeated Hartford 53-20, improving to 6-3. Hartford fell to 2-7. Junior Kadey Robert was again the big scorer for the Lady Eagles with 16 points. Freshman Lilly Skalsky also reached double digits, contributing 10 points.
COTTONWOOD FALLS — Chase County High School beat Lyndon High School 45-33, collecting its eighth win (with no losses) of the season. Freshman center Madelyn Wilson continues to impress, leading all scorers with 19 points. Senior Alexis DeLong added 12.
RICHMOND — Northern Heights High School topped Central Heights High School, 35-32. Additional game information was not immediately available.
LEROY — Lebo High School shut down Southern Coffey County High School, 83-13. The Wolves improved to 6-2.
OLPE — Olpe High School improved to 9-0 in a win over Hartford High School, 79-32. The Eagles were led by Blake Redeker and Truman Bailey, who each had 15 points in the win. They were joined in double figures by Blake Skalsky (12 points) while Dexton Hoelting and Garret Cole both added 11. Ali Smith led Hartford (4-5) with 15 points.
COTTONWOOD FALLS — Chase County High School defeated Lyndon High School, 22-21, to improve to 8-0 on the season. Additional game information was not immediately available.
RICHMOND — Northern Heights High School was defeated by Central Heights High School last night, 60-34. The Wildcats Kolden Ryberg led the team with 12 points, and Central Heights Connor Peel scored 16.
