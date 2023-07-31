After one year away from Emporia, Gracie Gilpin has returned home.
The former Lady Spartan standout is a part of Emporia State women’s basketball head coach Brian Ostermann’s first recruiting class with the Lady Hornets.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
After one year away from Emporia, Gracie Gilpin has returned home.
The former Lady Spartan standout is a part of Emporia State women’s basketball head coach Brian Ostermann’s first recruiting class with the Lady Hornets.
“It’s really exciting to be back in Emporia,” Gilpin said. “I love my teammates, the coach and the team values. I’m really excited to be back at home.”
Gilpin spent one year at Cowley Community College in Arkansas City, where she averaged 11.5 points per game and was a 32% 3-point shooter in 30 games with the Tigers.
Ostermann credited Gilpin’s ability and work ethic as factors for bringing her onto the team.
“Gracie brings a spirit of toughness, grit, and ability to our program,” Ostermann said. “She can play and she works really hard, which will allow her to continue to get better. Having her ‘home’ is a bonus for everyone.”
It was Ostermann’s values that stood out to Gilpin when looking at programs while in the transfer portal.
“Coach Ostermann’s values really stood out to me,” Gilpin said. “He’s really team-oriented and bases a lot on faith, and I think that really brings us together.”
This year’s Emporia State team will be a mixed bag of returners and newcomers. Ostermann brought in eight new players, but Gilpin feels like the group has gotten along well through the team’s first week of practice.
“I feel like the team has meshed really well,” Gilpin said. “We like to be vocal and hype each other up. We are a team that is very family-oriented and we play for each other.”
For Gilpin, she is looking forward to playing at White Auditorium in front of the same fans that supported her in high school.
“It’s going to be really cool to play in front of the same people that I did in high school,” Gilpin said. “I feel like [being back in Emporia] is going to be a good foundation moving to the next level.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.