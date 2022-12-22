Xerarch Tungjaroenkul

Xerarch Tungjaroenkul was one of nine Spartan boys to win at the Spring Hill dual on Tuesday night.

 John Sorce/Gazette

The Emporia High School boys and girls wrestling teams wrestled in duals at Spring Hill on Tuesday night.

The boys defeated the Broncos, 53-27, and won nine of their 14 matches. Picking up wins for the Spartans were Jackson Goodman (113), Braxton Malone (120), Isaiah Morales (126), Lukas Hainline (138), Xerarch Tungjaroenkul (150), Davian White (165), Jesse Ulteras (175), Nicholas Marcum (190), and Josiah Bradley (285).

