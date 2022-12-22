The Emporia High School boys and girls wrestling teams wrestled in duals at Spring Hill on Tuesday night.
The boys defeated the Broncos, 53-27, and won nine of their 14 matches. Picking up wins for the Spartans were Jackson Goodman (113), Braxton Malone (120), Isaiah Morales (126), Lukas Hainline (138), Xerarch Tungjaroenkul (150), Davian White (165), Jesse Ulteras (175), Nicholas Marcum (190), and Josiah Bradley (285).
“The guys wrestled really, really hard,” head coach Brook Medrano said. “I know they were pushing the pace in the matches and it definitely showed that our cardio’s there and they're really starting to click. Their effort was right and we won most of the matches.”
The girls tied their dual, 7-7,and won based on the criteria that Spring Hill had the most forfeits.
Azia Obregon (115), Katina Keosybounheuang (120) and Kiana Flores-Delgado (170) won by pins. Heily Batres (100), Ariana Estrada (105), Karah Cooper (110) and Angelica Sanchez (235) won by forfeit.
“Spring Hill has a good team and hats off to them,” head coach Shawn Russell said. “We're a really young team with the exception of the girls that are winning. The other girls are stepping up and doing their thing and it’s exciting to see. It'll all click for them by the end of the year.”
Both teams will return to action after the break on Saturday, Jan. 7 at a tournament in Dodge City. Both coaches will want their kids to enjoy the break, but stay in shape and prepare for the second half.
“We basically told them just enjoy a little break,” Medrano said. “We’d like them to try to get some workouts in but they still need to enjoy their time, because the second half of the season is a grind. So, just keep staying on the same path and we’re looking forward to good things.”
Russell said the girls will work on the little things when they are able to return to practice.
“During the break, we'll just focus on the little things that we need to tweak to ensure some of our girls get some more wins and put themselves into better positions,” Russell said.
