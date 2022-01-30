Parker Leeds scored 18 points and River Peters added 16 but the Emporia High boys basketball team came up just short against Washburn Rural Saturday night, losing 51-45.
The Spartans (2-11) have been playing well as of late, putting together a 2-2 stretch prior to this contest. The young squad recently had a week off, which was beneficial.
“It was good for our guys to have a week off,” said Emporia head coach Beau Welch. “ … We were able to work on some things as well as tweak a couple things defensively.”
Washburn Rural possessed the size and height advantage Saturday, but that didn’t seem to faze the Spartans. Emporia played with noticeable tenacity, hustling from beginning to end. But they were patient too, passing and waiting for the right look on offense.
“I thought we executed well tonight,” Welch said.
Washburn Rural only led by one point after the first period – 13-12 – and could only muster a three-point lead at the half.
The Spartans remained within striking distance all four quarters but were unable to embark on a game-leading run.
“We had a couple stretches where we struggled to finish around the rim,” Welch said. “That allowed them to extend their lead, but I thought we responded well to that.”
Washburn Rural managed an 8-0 run during the third quarter, an additional factor in the eventual outcome.
The visitors were up 33-28 when the fourth quarter began. Emporia scored the first bucket, but Washburn Rural answered immediately, ultimately building a nine-point lead. However, Washburn Rural missed easy shots around the rim as well, while the Spartans converted a 3-point play followed by a successful 3-point shot, pulling to within three at 39-36.
Emporia kept it competitive down to the final seconds but just ran out of time.
Emporia plays Highland Park at home on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.