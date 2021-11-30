Alex Allemang, the kicker for the Emporia High football team, will participate in the 2021 Kicking World National Showcase in Austin, Texas, this weekend.
The sophomore was invited to the exclusive event after competing against over 1,200 fellow high school football kickers during Kicking World’s 22-city 2021 camp tour and having a “‘wow’ performance.”
Allemang was one of only 110 kickers to be invited to the event, which will be streamed at kickingworld.com/live from 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.
During the 2021 football season, Allemang handled a great deal of the Spartans’ kicking and punting duties.
