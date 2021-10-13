Strong rain fell on the Emporia area overnight - enough to cause minor flooding west of Americus.
The Lyon County Highway Department put up flood barricades as a precaution on County Road 240, between Roads D and E5. The National Weather Service reported 1.2 inches of rain fell in that area.
About 1.5 inches of rain fell in Allen before dawn. But no information was immediately available on how much rain fell in Emporia. The official total at the airport Tuesday was 0.07 inches.
But in the eyes of the National Weather Service, nothing was severe in Emporia overnight.
No watches or warnings were issued in Lyon County as a line of dangerous storms moved across the Plains. In fact, the weather service declared none at all in Kansas. Three “Special Weather Statements” were issued, but nothing more.
The storm line was more severe in western Kansas. KSN reports tornadoes touched down in Cimarron and Sharon Springs.
In a reminder of changing Kansas seasons, a frost advisory is in effect for part of the northern edge of the state for early Thursday. Friday night's low in Emporia could be 40.
