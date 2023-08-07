The stage was set, and the garden adorned with beauty, as around 100 people turned out for Good Way Sunday at the Howe House.
The evening came alive with the melodious tunes of Cosmic Collision and Weda Skirts.
Good Way Sunday, hosted by Good Way Gardens, brought together a delightful fusion of music, camaraderie, and community spirit. The talented artists and their captivating performances set the perfect ambiance, captivating the audience and leaving everyone in awe.
Good Way Gardens founder Elexa Dawson thanked Mark Schondelmaier and Tiffany Pike for offering their artistic touch to transform the stage and garden into a visual spectacle, enhancing the overall experience for attendees.
“First Sunday is Good Way Sunday!” Dawson said.
More information about Good Way Gardens and Good Way Sundays can be found at https://www.facebook.com/goodwaygardens.
