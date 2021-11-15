MARYVILLE, MO. – The Emporia State offense barely eclipsed 100 yards while the defense gave up nearly 600 as No. 5 Northwest Missouri State steamrolled the Hornets 35-7 on Saturday afternoon.
Emporia State (6-5) punted on nine of its 12 possessions, with two drives faltering due to interceptions. The other possession ended on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Braden Gleason to Jaylen Varner to cap a seven-play, 75-yard drive with 10:27 left in the game. The Hornets only reached Bearcat territory three times, scoring once, punting once and tossing a pick once.
Meanwhile, Northwest Missouri State (9-1) put up touchdowns on three of its first four drives to take a 21-0 lead less than three minutes into the second quarter. It would then score twice in the third period to reach its final point total.
The Bearcat defense – which has been one of the best in the country – held Emporia State to just 16 yards rushing on 19 attempts, with Canaan Brooks leading the way with 11 yards on seven carries.
Gleason went just 13-of-32 passing for 85 yards, a TD and two interceptions. Varner tallied five receptions for 48 yards and a touchdown.
Jaedon Pool and Cade Harrelson both had 11 tackles to lead the Hornet defense, which allowed 590 yards of total offense to Northwest Missouri State. Kelin Gordon came up with an interception to give Emporia State its only takeaway of the game.
The loss brought an end to the Hornets’ season, in which they displayed a two-game improvement on 2019’s 4-7 record. They finished tied for fifth in the MIAA after being selected eighth and ninth in the two preseason polls. They’ll look to keep the upward trajectory going next year, as they bring back all 11 starters on offense and seven on defense.
Those offensive returners include Gleason, who rounded out the year ranked 10th in the nation and first in the MIAA with 3,084 yards passing, and Brooks, who finished sixth in the league with 663 yards rushing.
On defense, Dawson Hammes was sixth in the MIAA with 85 total tackles while Harrelson was eighth at 83.
Northwest Missouri State earned a berth in the Division II playoffs, along with Washburn and Nebraska-Kearney out of the MIAA. The Bearcats will host Central Washington (8-2) on Saturday in the first round.
