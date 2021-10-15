A Thursday night fire at an Emporia apartment building is under investigation.
Lt. Spencer Olson of the Emporia Fire Department said crews were called to 425 Neosho St. around 7 p.m. Thursday. While no people were home, a cat inside one apartment was rescued.
Olson said crews limited the damage to one apartment. He declined to give further details, noting the investigation is ongoing.
Realtor.com describes the property as a “multi-family home.”
