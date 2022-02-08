Emporia State men’s basketball’s Tray Buchanan was named the MIAA Player of the Week for the fifth time this season.
Buchanan, a graduate student transfer from South Dakota State, continues to lead Division II in scoring, averaging 27.2 points per game this season.
He scored 64 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the Hornets’ two games last season. It was the first time an Emporia State player scored at least 30 points in back-to-back games since Kaleb Wright did it in 2014.
Buchanan has scored 599 total points this year and with 10 more he will crack the top 10 in school history in season-season scoring. He has hit 173 free throws, which is fifth-best in a single Hornet season.
