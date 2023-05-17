Area school baseball teams played their regional games Tuesday, with three of the four local programs moving on to the semifinals.
Baseball
Baseball
Chase County High School routed Burlingame High School 8-1 and will face area rival Southern Lyon County today at 4 p.m. at Soden’s Grove. The tale of this game was pitching. A collective of five Bulldog throwers pitched a one-run no-hitter, recording 18 strikeouts to zero walks.
The Lebo-Waverly Wolfdogs slipped by Mission Valley High School, 2-1, and will play top-seeded Marion High School today at 2 p.m. at Soden’s Grove. Isaac Durst tossed a complete game, scattering nine hits in the win. He needed just 85 pitches to complete seven innings, with 58 for strikes. James Bell went 1-for-3 at the plate with a double and three RBI.
Southern Lyon County edged Northern Heights 8-7 in a Lyon County south versus north-duel. SLC trailed by a run entering the bottom of the seventh but plated two in the bottom half thanks to back-to-back bases-loaded walks. Kael Wagaman and Eli Markowitz swung the hot bats for Southern Lyon County, going a combined 5-for-8 with four RBI and two doubles. Kolden Ryberg and Cooper Hamlin led the Northern Heights offense, going a combined 5-for-7 with four RBI. Northern Heights concludes its season with a 5-16 record, while SLC will face Chase County in the regional semifinal at 4 p.m.
Softball
Northern Heights softball concluded its season with a 16-2 loss to Mission Valley High School.
