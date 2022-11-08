An upset may be brewing in the Congressional district which now includes Lyon and Chase Counties.
Democrat Patrick Schmidt has a lead of more than 3,500 votes on incumbent Jake LaTurner in District 2, two hours after polls closed across Kansas.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
An upset may be brewing in the Congressional district which now includes Lyon and Chase Counties.
Democrat Patrick Schmidt has a lead of more than 3,500 votes on incumbent Jake LaTurner in District 2, two hours after polls closed across Kansas.
The margin for Schmidt is 52-48%, with more than one-third of the precincts reporting.
The Schmidt who gained the most attention in the midterm election, Derek Schmidt, is trailing incumbent Laura Kelly in the Governor's race The Democrat leads by 56-42% with about one-fourth of all precincts reporting.
Senator Jerry Moran has moved ahead of challenger Mark Holland by about 60,000 votes. Secretary of State Scott Schwab now leads Democrat Jeanna Repass, after trailing in early returns.
The contest for Attorney General shows Democrat Chris Mann leading Republican Kris Kobach by 56-44%, or about 60,000 votes.
The state Treasurer's race finds Democrat Lynn Rogers ahead of Republican Steven Johnson by only about 2,000 votes.
Two constitutional amendments were on the ballot. The first one, granting added authority to the state legislature, is now almost even, although the no vote has 51%.
The second question, promoted by State Rep. Eric Smith, has a 58% majority at this point. It would put language in the state constitution specifying that county sheriffs must be elected.
This story will be updated at EmporiaGazette.com for further developments.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.