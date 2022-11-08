Nov 2022 polling place

Polls and pumpkins mixed Tuesday at First Christian Church Tuesday, as it served as an Election Day voting site.

 Chris Walker/Gazette

An upset may be brewing in the Congressional district which now includes Lyon and Chase Counties.

Democrat Patrick Schmidt has a lead of more than 3,500 votes on incumbent Jake LaTurner in District 2, two hours after polls closed across Kansas.

