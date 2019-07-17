I have turned into a sleepyhead.
I can’t think clearly in the morning for at least an hour, which means if breakfast isn’t staring me in the face, I may just skip it. If I have to dig in the back of the fridge for the soy milk, I will probably close the door. If the cereal is hidden behind the flour, I will forget it is there.
So, I try to keep the milk and cereal to the front of their storage areas, and the fruit on the corner of the counter so I will walk by it at least twice. Another solution is having food ready to eat, right then, right there.
Instead of filling the freezer with microwaveable processed products, I take 30 minutes on a Sunday, make up five pint jars of various stuff and then grab-and-go all week. Try these recipes and see what you think. Let’s get cooking!
V V V
This breakfast is high in protein, potassium, iron and calcium. You can substitute any nut butter for the almond butter, and add fresh fruit before serving instead of or in addition to the walnuts.
Overnight Oats
1/2 cup old fashioned oats
1/3 cup skim milk
1/3 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt
1 Tablespoon almond butter
2 teaspoons honey
1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 medium apple, cored and chopped
2 teaspoons walnuts, chopped and toasted
Combine oats, milk, yogurt, almond butter, honey, spice and apple in a pint jar, stirring until very well blended. Cover and refrigerate 8 hours or overnight.
Stir before serving and sprinkle with walnuts. Heat in microwave if you want to.
V V V
This recipe can be varied according to taste, meat or no meat, cheddar or Swiss, S&P or Tabasco. It is totally your choice.
You can make this ahead without microwaving it and cook it the next day. Make sure you keep it covered and properly chilled to avoid any bacterial growth.
Bacon and Eggs in a Jar
2 eggs
1/4 cup fresh spinach, torn into small pieces
1/4 cup cheese, shredded
1/4 cup bacon, cooked, crumbled
Salt and pepper to taste
Whisk together the eggs, spinach, cheese and seasonings in a small bowl.
Pour mixture into a mason jar and microwave 45 seconds to one minute. Next, use a hot pad to remove the jar; stir in the bacon. Microwave in 30-second increments until the eggs are set, usually one more minute.
Top with some additional cheese and bacon crumbles if you like, and be careful — the jar will be hot at first but will cool quickly.
V V V
Sometimes you need a sweet treat for breakfast, although this could be a great picnic dessert. Choose sweet and fruit as desired!
Mason Jar banana pancake
1/2 Tablespoon butter
5 Tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 large egg
1/2 Tablespoon milk
1/2 Tablespoon butter, melted (or 1 Tablespoon vegetable oil)
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
Pinch of salt, to taste
3 Tablespoons maple syrup (or pancake, or honey)
1 medium banana
Whisk everything in the jar until well blended, add in slices of banana and gently stir them into the batter.
Microwave for 90 seconds and check for doneness. Microwave in 30 second intervals if necessary to cook the batter all the way through. Not sweet enough? Top with chocolate or peanut butter chips while still hot.
