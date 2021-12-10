Pretrial conferences for two defendants in the Jesus Avila murder have been continued into the new year.
Andrew Granado, 22, and Jovan Pecina, 21, were originally scheduled to go before a judge Friday afternoon before their conferences were rescheduled.
Pecina testified in November that he was in the car when Avila was shot by Samuel Garcia, now 22, in Sept. 2017 and that afterward, he drove the car from the Sacred Heart Cemetery to a shooting range in Lyon County, where he met up with Granado. At that point, Pecina got out of the vehicle, which Garcia subsequently set on fire.
Pecina said that Garcia later gave him $200 to stay quiet and testified that Garcia was the mastermind of the murder.
Granado also testified in November, saying that Garcia had said in the days leading up to the murder that he was going to do it because Avila was “a snitch.” Granado said that at the time he didn’t believe that Garcia was serious.
Granado said that on the day of the murder, he drove the getaway car from the Sacred Heart Cemetery after Avila was shot. Granado said that when the group claimed items from Avila’s trunk, he claimed a speaker for himself.
The continuation of the pretrial conferences comes on the same that the Lyon County Attorney’s Office officially confirmed that charges had been filed against Garcia.
Those charges are first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, arson, theft of property and interference with a law enforcement officer.
A court spokesperson said the charges are similar to what other suspects in the Sept. 2017 shooting of Avila face. It’s not clear why prosecutors waited until now to charge Garcia.
Garcia’s name came up often in a preliminary hearing in November for two other suspects in the killing of Avila. Several witnesses claimed he talked about killing Avila, supposedly for being “a snitch,” then shot him in the neck and left him to die in a torched car in rural Lyon County.
Garcia currently is charged as a juvenile, because he was 17 when Avila died. A motion hearing on changing his status to adult is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 22.
Garcia is already behind bars for a different crime. He was convicted of aggravated kidnapping and other charges which happened two months after Avila’s death.
