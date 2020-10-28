Susan Cates didn’t think much of it when she got a call from Stormont Vail in Topeka to schedule a diagnostic mammogram back in Nov. 2018.
Cates figured there had been some kind of mix-up — she had just gone in for her regular mammogram. But, she soon found out that there had been an abnormal finding on that regular test. Cates was 62 when she was diagnosed with ER/PR positive HER-2 negative invasive ductal carcinoma breast cancer.
“Before the biopsy I remember the nurse explaining to me when they get the results, ‘I will call you and say, yes or no, but I won't be able to answer any questions because the doctor likes to go over that stuff,’” Cates recalled. “So when she called, of course she said yes, which I was prepared for as much as one can prepare for it. But, of course, I wanted to ask all of the questions.”
Cates would have those questions answered by Dr. Tim Harris who performed her biopsy and subsequent surgeries. Learning she had breast cancer was a shock, even though she had been expecting the diagnosis. Cates had no prior history of breast cancer in the family and did not feel the lump despite doing regular self-checks.
“I have mammograms every year,” she said. “I couldn't feel anything and I do my self exams. … We don't have a history of that in our family, but as soon as [the radiologist] showed that something wasn't right, I knew. But you know, I'm a very positive person, and I knew it was going to be okay because prayer is very powerful.”
The hardest part, she said, was the waiting between each step.
“You just want things to happen now and it doesn't work like that,” Cates said.
Cates had surgery to remove the lump. Soon after it was discovered that, even though the lump was small, they had not removed all of it. She went back in for another surgery to remove the margins. She opted to keep her treatments local, working under the care of Dr. Elshami Elamin at the Central Care Cancer Center.
Elamin explained that, because of her test results, they would want to do an aggressive treatment of chemotherapy and radiation.
Cates, who retired from USD 253 last year after a long career in early childhood education, said she wore a combination of head scarves and brightly colored wigs when she lost her hair. Her preschool-aged children at Maynard Early Childhood Center, especially loved a bright lime green wig.
“The kids absolutely loved it, you know, they just thought it was the greatest thing in the world,” she said with a laugh. “But I usually just wore scarves or turbans and I was just more comfortable with them.”
Cates was glad to be able to do her treatments locally. While she did miss some work, she was still able to remain in the classroom.
“I continued to work, but I was so fortunate because my school was so supportive,” she said. “I also was fortunate I had a lot of sick days, so I always took off the day and chemo and I took the day off. … My principal was very understanding and just always just making sure everything is okay, and the paras in my room were like superstars. They were just excellent.”
Cates said her last chemo treatment coincided with the last day of school in 2019.
“I have to admit, I was okay that I didn't have to go back to school after that, because I was tired,” she said. After that, Cates underwent 35 rounds of radiation.
Now, she’s still doing well. Cates had a clean mammogram in Nov. 2019 and was getting ready for her next checkup in just a few weeks. She credits the support of her husband, Steven, and their children for keeping her going during the tough times.
Cates recommends those early in their journey to have faith and to remember that, in the long run, cancer is just “a bump in the road.”
“It’s just another part of life that you just grow from it and it made me a stronger person,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.