Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Emporia ended 2021 in good financial shape.
Finance director Janet Harrouff explained to the city commission Wednesday morning that the general fund’s actual year-end unencumbered case balance was $4,726,013, which was $1,175,442 higher than the budgeted amount of $3,550,570. The cash reserve level was 28.37% as opposed to the budgeted 20.27%.
The city’s 2021 revenue was $1,895,331 higher than originally budgeted, with a large chunk coming from sales tax, which brought in $685,788 more than was budgeted. Meanwhile, the city’s expenses were $1,198,917 higher than budgeted as well.
Harrouff said that when it comes to setting a budget, “I’ve always had the philosophy of conservative revenue and realistic expenses.”
The multi-year fund ended the year with a cash balance of $3,304,126 after a total of $2,456,569 was spent in 2021 on city projects including streets and sidewalks, stormwater drainage, the library roof and atrium window, remodeling office space and other building improvements.
Harrouff said that all of the city’s funds have met the minimum fund balance requirements and that nearly all of them exceeded or met the budgeted year-end unencumbered balance.
“Overall, the city ended the year in very good financial condition,” she said. “Once again, COVID didn’t really affect us like we had originally thought early in 2020.”
In other business, the commission discussed the flashing yellow light at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Congress Street.
Police chief Ed Owens said that the light had remained in place due to the plan for the Breckenridge Hotel and Convention Center to open at 216 W. Sixth Ave. and the possible need for more traffic control there.
Commissioner Danny Giefer said that the Breckenridge project seemed to be “dead” and Owens said he was still unsure of its status, which could affect the need for the light.
Owens said that between Jan. 2017 and Jan. 2020, there had only been five total accidents at that intersection and only one injury accident.
“I’ll be honest, I was a little shocked myself. I’d have thought we’d have more,” he said. “ … I think people, at least local people, have gotten used to it and they take their time at that intersection and hence we don’t have a lot of accidents there.”
Owens recommended that the city leave the light in place until it gets more clarity on the Breckenridge project.
“If we take that out and something does happen to develop there and we have to put it back, it’s going to cost a fortune,” he said.
City engineer Jim Ubert said it would cost about $300,000 to reinstall a new traffic light if the city were, in fact, to take out the light and sometime in the future have a need to put it back. And that’s not considering the likelihood of inflation.
In order to dismantle the light, Ubert said it would require a traffic study – which could cost “a couple thousand dollars” – and a dismantling cost of $5,000-$6,000.
Ubert said that another option would be to upgrade the traffic signal, as it currently does not operate beyond its current function and couldn’t be put back into regular service without an upgrade. That would cost between $25,000 and $40,000.
Giefer and Commissioner Rob Gilligan suggested looking at repurposing the light and moving it a block west to State Street because it is well-traveled due to the underpass.
Ubert said that that could be a possibility but it would require the city to work with the Kansas Department of Transportation to ensure everything was done properly.
The commission generally agreed to leave the light as is while city staff looked into what it might look like to move it to State Street.
The commission also agreed with city manager Trey Cocking’s proposal to conduct a community survey. Cocking said the survey would gather citizens’ perceptions of various city services that could guide the commission and city staff in their decision-making processes. It would also allow the city to track improvements year-to-year.
The ETC Institute out of Olathe would conduct the survey, which would be provided online and through the mail and would be available in both English and Spanish. The cost would be $13,500 for 300 returned surveys or $17,000 for 400.
The commission will approve the survey as a part of its consent agenda during next week’s action session, which will be held at 7 p.m. next Wednesday.
