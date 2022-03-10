The Emporia High girls basketball team held Lansing in check for 28 minutes Thursday night. However, the game was 32 minutes long and the Spartans’ season came to an end with a 61-43 loss in the 5A state quarterfinals at White Auditorium.
After hitting a 3-pointer to tie the game at 23-all in the final seconds of the first half, the Lions (20-3) opened the third quarter with a 14-0 run to leap ahead 37-23 just over four minutes into the period.
That scoring spree turned what had been a neck-and-neck contest in the first half into something completely different and the Spartans (17-6) couldn’t overcome it.
“They had a couple easy looks, but it wasn’t for lack of us playing hard or not rotating right; it was those kids stepped up and hit some shots,” said Emporia head coach Carolyn Dorsey. “I thought after halftime we were a little flat but other than that I think down the stretch, this is a really good team and they hit some big shots on us.”
The Spartans were locked in defensively throughout the first half and, in particular, the first quarter, wherein they held Lansing to just six points. They took a 7-6 lead when Rylee Peak scored with 10 seconds left in the first period.
Both teams heated up a bit more offensively in the second, although Emporia led the entire way until the Lions’ McKenzie Moburg’s 3-pointer knotted it just before the intermission. The Spartans hit 4 of 7 3-pointers in the second quarter but could never push its advantage beyond four points.
However, with the two squads even at the halftime break, Dorsey was incredibly pleased. In fact, she described her team’s first-half performance as “perfect.”
“I saw a collective effort and I saw them up in there, they were like little gnats bothering them,” she said. “I thought Addie Kirmer really stepped up. Man, she answered the bell there for a while. … I thought they guarded really well. I thought they were so tough inside defensively. … Every loose ball, they were touching passes, they were all over.”
Kirmer led Emporia with 18 points off the bench, including 11 in the first half. Gracie Gilpin finished with 11 points in the final game of her illustrious career while Rebecca Snyder added 10.
Throughout the first half, the Spartan defense forced Lansing’s offense to look uncomfortable, which led to six turnovers and several rushed shots. In the first two quarters, the Lions hit just 8 of their 21 attempts.
But in the second half, Lansing made the most of its size advantage – both in height and in physical strength – to lacerate Emporia down low. The Lions shot nearly 70% in the final two quarters and finished at 53.8% for the game.
“They were big on tape and they’re strong and physical, but they were bigger in person,” Dorsey said. “ … They were big girls. They had a huge size advantage. Their leading scorer and rebounder is who [5-foot-5] Gracie had to guard and she posted her up the whole game. We knew that was coming. Gracie guarded her tail off, but they were able to expose us. They got her in foul trouble a little bit.”
Gilpin, who is one of the Spartans’ best defenders, picked up her fourth foul with just under a minute to go in the third quarter, seriously limiting the defensive pressure she could impose.
Emporia struggled to score all night long, shooting just 30.8% overall and 6 of 23 from 3-point range while being out-rebounded 36-25. The Lions exploited their size advantage defensively too, making it incredibly difficult for the Spartans to score at the rim.
But Dorsey said she thought her team still attacked well against Lansing’s defense and that putting up 43 points wasn’t bad. In fact, it was hard for her to fault her players for much. They simply ran up against one of the best 5A teams in the state.
“You hate to see it happen like this, but they gave it everything,” she said. “I wish they could have done more but they couldn’t have. (Lansing was) a little stronger, a little bigger and hit more shots than us. We tried to stop them. It wasn’t a lack of effort. And I think we went down swinging and that’s really all you can ask at this point of the season."
‘THESE PEOPLE LOVE YOU’
The Spartans played in front of a packed house at White Auditorium, with the vast majority of the fans in attendance cheering for them.
For Dorsey, who played in that gym during her playing career at Emporia State from 2003-07, the size and energy of the crowd were an affirmation of all the work she and her team have put in over the years.
“They looked at me at one point before the game and I just said, ‘Look what you’ve done. These people love you,’” she said. “And they love them because of how they play. They just play so hard and they give it everything they have. … This gym was rocking. For me to be back in this gym, with these people supporting us, it’s so cool. I had goosebumps a couple times.”
ENDINGS AND NEW BEGINNINGS
Thursday’s game was the curtain call for eight Spartan seniors: Gracie Gilpin, Hattie Cooper, Brooklyn Wiltz, Rylee Peak, Maddyn Stewart, Allie Baker, Avery Gutierrez and Isabel Garcia.
Dorsey has had special senior classes before, but this one was different.
“They’ve saved me,” she said. “They came in at a time where my future was questionable about what I was going to do and they made me fall back in love with this stuff. They’re great with my son. They’re the daughters that I don’t have. The legacy that they’ve left is a great legacy. …
“I watched them turn our program around. I watched them build it. I watched them mature. I watched them grow into beautiful, young, strong leaders and women. I watched them handle trials and tribulations. I watched them handle a ton of success. They’ve had a hell of a year.”
Losing such a significant nucleus of the team will be another challenge to overcome, but fortunately for Emporia, the players who return next year not only have a lot of experience on the court but have had the opportunity to learn from those who have gone before.
“We’ll build from it,” Dorsey said. “There’s some sophomores that were in that locker room that understand it and there’s going to be more that weren’t on that bench because I can only have 12. I think they'll continue to rise to what they’ve done.”
LANSING 61, EMPORIA 43
Emporia (17-6) – 7; 16; 8; 12; – 43
Lansing (20-3) – 6; 17; 19; 19; – 61
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
Emporia – Kirmer 18, Gilpin 11, Snyder 18, Stewart 2, Peak 2.
Lansing – Moburg 18, Manthe 16, Farris 13, Bishop 8, Weaver 6.
