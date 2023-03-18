The St. Patrick’s Day Committee parade delighted attendees with a sea of green and shamrocks Saturday - and almost $7,300 in funds raised through an online auction.
Committee member Barb Lowery said the proceeds of the 55 online-auction items will go to support 12 local organizations. This is the first year the committee has hosted the auction online.
“That’s a lot less than we raised on our live auction, but we had about half the amount of items that we normally have on our live auction, and we made about half the amount of money,” Lowery said. “I'm really pleased for the first time we've ever tried it … we had some great bids and I’d call it a success. “
Lowery said the committee hasn’t decided if it will continue with the online auction but plans to brainstorm how it hosts the entire event. Additionally, the committee also offered different levels of sponsorships for local businesses and organizations. The funds from those sponsorships will help make up deficits for the 12 local organizations set to receive funds, including:
- North Lyon County Veterans Memorial
- Hetlinger
- Buffy Animal Welfare Group
- ESU Special Education Event
- What’s In Outdoors Fund
- Transitions Program
- Camp Hope
- Olpe Downhome
- Forever Home Pet Rescue
- NTHF (National Teachers Hall of Fame)
- Imaginarium
- Emporia Spartan Boxing Club
Organizations should receive their funds by mid-April.
Despite the cold and wind, Lowery said the parade had a decent turnout and many participants, including some of the organizations receiving funding from the auction proceeds and the St. Andrew’s Pipes & Drums bagpipe group, which also hosted a performance outside of Town Royal.
“I was pretty pleased,” Lowery said. “We had 26 entries in the parade, which honestly, I think that's a couple of more than we've had some times on a beautiful day.”
