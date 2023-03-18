The St. Patrick’s Day Committee parade delighted attendees with a sea of green and shamrocks Saturday - and almost $7,300 in funds raised through an online auction.

Committee member Barb Lowery said the proceeds of the 55 online-auction items will go to support 12 local organizations. This is the first year the committee has hosted the auction online.

