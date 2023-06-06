The Emporia Gazette
The Kansas high school sports season has come and gone, but a number of athletes won’t have to retire their jerseys just yet.
Below are the area athletes moving on to the next level, their athletic careers only on hold for a couple of months.
The Gazette reached out to area school athletic directors to compile the list.
Emporia
Avary Eckert: golf – Missouri Southern State University
Olivia Eckert: golf – Iowa Central Community College
Elizabeth Willhite: cross country/track & field – Emporia State University
Parker Leeds: football – Emporia State University
Jaden Thomas: football – Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
Darby Hauff: bowling – Baker University
Brittany Mohling: bowling – Avila University
Alison Brown: swimming – University of Nebraska-Kearney
Xerarch Tungjaroenkul: wrestling – University of Central Missouri
Rebecca Snyder: basketball – Washburn University
Kyle Obermeyer: track & field – University of Chicago
Kiana Flores-Delgado: wrestling – Ottawa University
Hayden Basler: track & field – Friends University
Chase County
James Bell: baseball – Tabor College
Mitch Budke: football – Emporia State University
Hartford
Ali Smith: basketball – Fort Scott Community College
Lebo
Austin Bailey: football – Ottawa University
Landon Grimmett: basketball – Bethel University
Brooklyn Jones: track & field – Kansas State University
Madison
Yolaine Luthi: rowing – Kansas State University
Sarah Miser: track & field – Tabor College
Bryson Turner: track & field – Emporia State University
Northern Heights
Kolden Ryberg: baseball – Kansas Wesleyan University
Olpe
Athletic director Chris Schmidt said via text that no Olpe graduating seniors will be participating in intercollegiate sports next year.
