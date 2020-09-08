Emporia opened its season Friday with a disappointing 47-7 defeat at home to visiting Topeka-Hayden. Running back Camden Kirmer led the way for the Spartans’ offense, but the performance was not enough against the overpowering duo of Hayden’s Desmond Purnell and Will DeVader. Here’s what happened elsewhere across the local high school football scene on Friday night:
Olpe 61, Ellinwood 0
The Eagles kicked off their 2020 campaign in dominant fashion, scoring 49 first half points en route to a shoutout win at Ellinwood.
Converted wide receiver Damon Redeker shined in his new role at quarterback. The junior tossed three touchdowns, opening with a pair of first quarter connections with receiver Jordan Pass before senior Gabriel Castillo brought in a 25-yard score just before halftime.
Kynden Robert assumed his regular role as the Eagles feature running back, scoring a pair of touchdowns on runs of 16 and 45 yards. Behind Robert, transfer running back Chris Olsson and junior rusher Derek Hoelting each picked up touchdowns, as well. Together, the trio of Robert, Olsson and Hoelting comprise a formidable force in Olpe’s patented rushing attack.
And while the Eagles put points on the board, it’s defense clamped down. A preseason goal of head coach Chris Schmidt was for Olpe to stop the run, and the Eagles did that and then some as Ellinwood finished the night with -134 rushing yards. Schmidt’s defense helped the scoring effort, too, as Garret Cole took a recovered fumble into the end zone in the first quarter and Andrew Foraker converted a pick-6 in the contest’s closing minute.
Olpe returns to the field to host Central Heights in Week 2.
Chase County 46, Moundridge 0
Stepping in at quarterback for the Bulldogs’ this fall, sophomore Mitch Budke has some big and familiar shoes to fill in replacing his older brother, Cael, and the younger brother proved he just might be up to the task in the season opener.
Budke lit up the statsheet against Moundridge, completing 10 of 13 passes for 203 yards and a pair of touchdowns in his debut under center. The new quarterback racked up 146 yards and another three scores on the ground, as well, including a 60-yard touchdown run.
With Budke running the show, the offensive speed the Bulldogs plan to rely on this fall was on full display. Senior wide receiver Blaise Holloway hauled in both of Budke’s touchdown passes, scoring the second on a 71-yard reception in the second quarter. Senior running back Trint Rodgers, who has rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of his past two seasons, got in on the action, too, closing out the scoring for Chase County with a 46-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
In Week 2, Chase County will travel to play Lebo.
Council Grove 48, Northern Heights 0
In a meeting of area programs, it was the experience and offensive firepower of Council Grove that won out Friday night.
Braves quarterback Hayden Bieling opened his senior season with a statement, rushing for three first half touchdowns before finishing with 170 yards and four scores on the ground in the victory. Bieling added to his stat line with 62 yards through the air and a pair of touchdown passes to Corbyn Allen Miller and Ethan Burton.
For Darwin Sweetman’s Wildcats, the program’s youth was on display. With a raw, inexperienced offensive line, Northern Heights struggled to move the football. Seniors Colton Tiffany and Cody Medlin each put together strong performances and freshman defensive back Josiah McKee delivered a highlight with a late interception, but it was a loss the Wildcats will soon hope to forget, and one they’ll hope to grow from. “It was a learning experience for us, but it was a rough game.” Sweetman said.
Council Grove will travel to Osage City in Week 2. Northern Heights is set to host Northeast.
Hartford 64, Maranatha 14
Shayden Sull picked up where he left off in 2019, rushing 21 times for 186 yards and three touchdowns in the Jaguars’ Week 1 win. The junior added a receiving touchdown to his tally, as well, and converted three two-point conversions.
Under center, second-year quarterback Ali Smith completed five passes for 141 yards and five touchdowns. Wide receiver Tanner Highley, who returned an interception 79-yards for a score, caught three of Smith’s touchdown passes while Andrew McDiffett caught one of his own.
Hartford will travel to Madison in Week 2.
Lebo 62, Southern Coffey County 8
The Wolves scored early, often and a whole lot Friday night, racking up 54 first quarter points in front of the home crowd. Senior Devan McEwen operated efficiently, completing all four of his passes for 89 yards and three touchdowns. Kyle Reese, the all-purpose junior, ran for 41 yards and two scores before throwing a second-quarter touchdown pass to McEwen for Lebo’s final points of the game.
Andrew Bailey, Lebo’s leading tackler from a year ago, registered a team-high six tackles, including two tackles for loss while Luke Davies nabbed a pair of interceptions, including a pick-six that opened the scoring 90 seconds into the contest.
Lebo will host Chase County in Week 2.
Madison 48, Burlingame 24
After a tight start, the Bulldogs pulled away from Burlingame with a 34-point second half effort.
Finishing with 426 yards of total offense, Madison found a majority of its production on the ground and through the efforts of Bryson Turner and Ryan Wolgram. The rushing duo combined for 298 yards and six touchdowns with Turner leading the way with 165 yards out of the back field. The Bulldogs turned the ball over four times, including two interceptions from quarterback Casey Helm, and committed 80 yards worth of penalties, but withstood the errors on the back of a sustained running game that wore Burlingame down and helped Madison coast to a comfortable Week 1 win.
The Bulldogs will host Hartford in Week 2.
