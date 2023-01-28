Local author Amanda Taylor is finding the silver lining in her new children’s book, “DoodleBop LOOKUP.”
Taylor, aka Mandy Bliss, said the book is a journey of looking at the bright side, even on the bad days.
“The story is about a baby elephant who goes through a series of bad things during his day and at the end of the day he realizes and he’s comforted that bad days don’t always last,” Taylor said.
Taylor said the obstacles facing DoodleBop are ones that every child can relate to. She was inspired to write the book by difficulties in her own life, and for her five-year-old son.
“I’m a single mom and he actually inspired me to write the book because he enjoys elephants and so, not only was this something that I’ve always wanted to do, but he was kind of like the driving force behind the inspiration and then everything else just came naturally,” she said.
Taylor’s story is similar to DoodleBops, in that she was faced with hardships, but was able to see the future beyond.
“I was in the SOS shelter first, and then I went to the Shiloh women’s home, before branching out and getting back on my feet,” she explained. “I got out of a relationship and once I left the Shiloh woman’s home, I started working at the Chamber of Commerce as a public relations coordinator, and I worked there for a few years and I’ve now been at Kansas Works as a business services representative since the end of 2020.
“It’s something that has driven me to this point and that really is the backbone of DoodleBop, and any other pieces that I do to help other people and to encourage them and lift them up,” she added.
Creative writing has always been a passion of Taylor’s. In college, she wrote for Primadonna Magazine, a publication out of Orlando, Florida, where she produced inspirational and uplifting content for women.
“Inspirational and encouraging, uplifting messages,” Taylor said. “Things that can really inspire people, encourage them and that have a solid moral base.”
“DoodleBop LOOKUP” emulates Taylor’s message of encouragement and positivity, inspiring young children to not give up in the face of adversity. And it does so through an engaging story and pictures.
“It has bright, vivid pictures of different types of animals and then it shows, in the sequence of stories, the baby elephant DoodleBop and his mom throughout their day and the different things that DoodleBop encounters,” she explained.
Taylor said her book is best suited for children between the ages of three and eight years old, though the message it relates can be meaningful even to adults.
“DoodleBop LOOKUP” is available in paperback at Amazon and Barnes & Noble. You can also find the ebook version on all Kindle devices.
