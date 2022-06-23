The Thursday weather is like a sunshine sandwich – with potential rain in the morning and evening for the Emporia area, but a sunny late afternoon.
Scattered showers developed west of the area Thursday morning. They were relatively light near Lyon County, with the heaviest activity around Salina.
More severe storms could be a concern during the late afternoon and evening. Lyon County is divided between a level-one “marginal” risk and a level-two “slight” risk.
“These storms could produce damaging winds, large hail, locally heavy rainfall, and possibly a tornado or two,” a National Weather Service briefing from Topeka advised.
Emporia Municipal Airport received 0.96 inches of rain Wednesday, adding to 0.11 inches Tuesday. But a recording station three miles northwest of the city picked up 2.22 inches Wednesday, for a two-day total of 2.76 inches.
Cottonwood Falls reported 1.08 inches Wednesday, while Madison received only 0.1 inches.
Friday should be sunny and hot across the area, but a slight chance for showers returns Saturday afternoon. A major cool-down is forecast Sunday, with a forecast high of 77 degrees.
