Area school cross country teams were at the Karr Classic Invite at The Orchard on Thursday.
The Chase County boys finished second and Northern Heights finished fourth as a team.
A number of area school runners received medals. Olpe's Kaleb Arnold (first, 16:57), Chase County's Silus Hernandez (second, 17:26), Northern Heights Cooper Hamlin (fourth, 18:16), Chase County's Carson Schroer (seventh, 18:25), Northern Heights Rees Spade (ninth, 18:44), Chase County's Tate Morgan (10th, 18:48), Hartford's Cody Cleveland (12th, 19:01), Olpe's William Beadles (18th, 19:47), and Northern Heights' Jacob Merrill (20th, 20:00) all took home hardware.
On the girls side, Northern Heights finished second as a team.
Northern Heights' Ellei McCroy finished first individually with a time of 18:43. Also receiving medals were her teammates Josie Tiffany (eighth, 22:03) and Laura Cathcart (ninth, 22:19), Chase County's Sadie Mushrush (10th, 22:38), Madison's Lilly Hudson (11th, 23:40), Northern Heights' Reese Houck (16th, 24:56), Chase County's Kinsley Glanville (17th, 25:00), and Hartford's Trinity Windle (20th, 25:27).
Emporia also had some of their JV runners at the event and one earned a medal: Kaylee Wellman finished 19th on the girls side with a 25:02.
