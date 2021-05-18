Balls are an essential part of existence. The earth is a ball.
Balls roll at various speeds and in various directions. Balls of ice fall out of the sky and dent your car. Our eyes are balls. Our skeleton functions with ball sockets.
Balls make great toys, and some of the best foods are balls: Oranges, tomatoes, cantaloupes. It’s the fabric of creation: Square, triangle, circle. Cube, pyramid, sphere.
Balls.
The Telephone Pioneers know all about tasty balls. I’ve pulled these recipes forward during this time of graduation and wedding festivities because food in a ball shape is fun, easy to make and very easy to serve.
Get your truffle balls from Sweet Granada, your ice cream balls from Braum’s and your cake pops from Scooters or any of our talented local bakers.
Congratulations, graduates: Have a ball! Let’s get cooking.
V V V
OLIVE SURPRISES
Kathy Loucks
1/4 cup butter
1 jar green stuffed olives
1 cup grated sharp Cheddar cheese
1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
Cream butter and cheese until blended. Add remaining ingredients and mix well. Chill for 15 minutes and shape around olive. Bake at 400 degrees about 15 minutes.
I’ve actually made these many times. I like to put a little cayenne pepper in my dough. I shared my version in one of the Halloween columns. You can make indents in the finished ball so that it looks like a pumpkin.
Just scoop up a small spoon of the cheese dough, flatten into a circle and wrap around the olive, pinching it closed. Olives and cheese are great combination.
V V V
I remember this recipe because my Aunt Johnnie Evans would prepare these for the holidays. I’d eat so many I’d get heartburn; they were that good. It won’t be the same if you don’t use Jimmy Dean.
SAUSAGE BALLS
Helen I. Lewis
1 pound hot sausage (Jimmy Dean)
3 cups Bisquick
10 ounces sharp Cheddar cheese, grated
Let come to room temperature and mix together well. Will look like a pastry. Roll in small balls 1/2 inch or so in diameter.
Bake on baking sheet for 25 minutes at 350 degrees. Can freeze before or after baking.
Well, this may need a disclaimer, particularly when letting the sausage come to room temperature. Keep it covered and aim more for 50 degrees than 72. Be sure you wash your hands well before and after mixing the ingredients and shaping the balls. If you cook at 350 degrees for 25 minutes, then the food will be safe to eat.
I have a vague memory of using a pastry cutter to combine the ingredients or a fork. A spoon won’t break the ingredients up as well unless you pay attention. If you end up with bits of dry Bisquick or lumps of cheese, the balls will crumble.
You could even use your hands, but that has become a food safety issue these days, so be sure your hands are clean and then cleaned. Or wear food gloves.
V V V
BEER BALLS
Grace Hale
2 — 2 1/2 pounds hamburger
1 can beer
1 can catsup (use beer can)
4 Tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
4 Tablespoons sugar
4 Tablespoons vinegar
Salt and pepper
Roll hamburger into marble-size balls, bake 20 minutes in 350-degree oven, says Grace. I’m not sure what kind of marble she’s referring to — I’ve seen all kinds of sizes, so I’m going with one inch.
“Make sauce” is the next directive. I don’t know if Grace poured her beer into a measuring cup in order to know how much ketchup to use, or if she cut the top off the can of beer, but I think I’d do the former.
“Put meatballs into sauce and simmer 3 hours.” Three hours. You can taste these at 1 hour and at 2 hours and at 3 hours and see what you think about that.
These are better when freshly baked, so I would freeze them before cooking rather than after, but whatever floats your boat.
THE MIST BEGINS TO CLEAR ON BERT’S DRIVE-IN
Thanks to all of you who have called, I am very close to writing for you a nostalgic piece on this mid-century Emporia icon and maybe — just maybe — will finally reveal the answer to the mysterious Jumburger. Who knows? Keep reading your Emporia Gazette each Tuesday to find out.
