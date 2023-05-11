IMG_5013.jpg

The North Lyon County Early Learning Center opened its doors last year.

 Ryann Brooks/Gazette

USD 251 North Lyon County was awarded a Kansas Preschool Pilot grant Tuesday by the Kansas State Board of Education, one year after opening its Early Learning Center.

The grant, in the amount of $89,750 for the 2023-2024 school year, is intended to “provide high-quality education for children birth up to kindergarten entry to meet specific early childhood outcomes.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.