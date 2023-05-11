USD 251 North Lyon County was awarded a Kansas Preschool Pilot grant Tuesday by the Kansas State Board of Education, one year after opening its Early Learning Center.
The grant, in the amount of $89,750 for the 2023-2024 school year, is intended to “provide high-quality education for children birth up to kindergarten entry to meet specific early childhood outcomes.”
Superintendent Bob Blair said the district has received a total of about $197,000 over two years as part of the grant, which will help fund teacher benefits, teacher aides, salary and benefits, curriculum, furniture, learning manipulatives, teacher training and transportation and maintenance.
“This past year was the first time we received the KPP grant because we had the brand-new four-year-old preschool,” Blair explained. “We actually received about $107,000 this year and then we reapplied … and were awarded the $89,750.”
District Curriculum Coordinator Becky Mayes said the district’s new four-year-old preschool is still in the process of getting up and running and the grant funding will go a long way in keeping the program going into its second year.
“It has been a very positive experience, an overwhelmingly positive experience,” Mayes said. “Our parents and families have been thrilled to be able to have this program. It has been something that has been 7, 8, 10 years, in the making that we have wanted to do and finally able to make it come to life.”
According to Mayes, North Lyon County has seen success so far, reviewing student progress in testing throughout the year.
“They have made tremendous gains this year on all accounts,” Mayes said. “The focus of our grant and our preschool activities we've done up to this point has all been on improving kindergarten readiness for our children and being more prepared for kindergarten. … We work on literacy, math, social study science, social-emotional and it is a play-centered preschool, so there's plenty of time for play as well and just social interaction for the kids.”
The grant funding will help USD 251 continue to build upon what it started this year, Mayes said.
“We will build upon some curriculum materials that we can add to our program,” she said. “With our preschools having this type of head start that they are getting this year, we anticipate that our kindergarten will also see great gains starting next year because of the foundation that these kids have been able to develop this year.”
The KPP grant was available to approved preschool programs throughout the state, with USD 251 being one of 37 programs chosen to receive the grant. The funding is contingent on Gov. Laura Kelly signing it into law within the budget, which Blair said the district expects will happen soon. Once awarded, the district can start spending the funds on July 1 and must have the funds expended before June 30, 2023.
“Starting the preschool has been overwhelmingly supported by our community and everybody was really excited about it this year and we're excited to continue it into the future,” Blair said. “This grant really helps make that possible.”
As of press time, the Early Learning Center still has slots available for in-district and out-of-district preschoolers. For more information or to apply for a slot, contact North Lyon County Schools at 620-481-2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.