A vegetable sold at Kansas Walmart stores is under a recall because of a potentially dangerous added item.
The Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday that “Organic Marketside Zucchini” could be contaminated with salmonella. That organism can cause dangerous infections in young children and older people.
The salmonella was found through routine government sampling, an FDA statement said. No illnesses from the zucchini are reported so far.
The zucchini was sold in two-pack trays with the UPC code 6-81131-22105-4. It was sold at Walmart stores in 17 states besides Kansas.
People who bought the trays are urged to destroy them. Questions about the recall can be directed to World Variety Produce, Inc. at 1-800-588-0151.
