Halloween: my second favorite food holiday of the year, because nothing beats Thanksgiving.
I get a lot of Halloween mileage out of pimiento cheese. First of all, it’s pumpkin orange. Secondly, it isn’t sweet.
I have made grilled cheeses with wheat bread cut into the shape of bats. I’ve stuffed large green olives with pimiento cheese and topped that with a slice of black olive to make an eyeball.
I’ve scooped pimiento cheese into balls and added a green olive “stem” to make little pumpkins. And now, that scoop of pimiento cheese has become a spider, complete with Moondrop grape legs and eyes.
You could also use bell peppers or pretzels to make the legs, and cut bits of black olives for eyes and fangs.
Here is my basic pimiento cheese recipe; for fancier options see the Sept. 20, 2020, Murphy’s Menu online.
PIMIENTO CHEESE
2 cups shredded cheeses (Cheddar, Monterey Jack — your choice)
1 small jar of pimientos, drained, chopped
1 cup or less mayonnaise
1/2 teaspoon celery salt
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon Worcestershire
5 dashes Tabasco (to taste)
Salt and Pepper, to taste
You can grate your own cheese or buy the shredded kind. You can use whatever cheese you like. I prefer extra sharp cheddar, 50/50 with Monterey Jack.
Mix together everything except the salt and pepper. You want to taste the base before you add salt because some cheeses can be salty. I usually use white pepper, so the black specks don’t clash with the overall color, but, as it’s Halloween, you could pass the specks off as a flea infestation.
After you season the cheese base, taste it. Too much mayo? Add more cheese. Too strong on the cheese taste? Add more mayo or even yogurt. Too chunky? Put it in the food processor to get a smoother consistency.
V V V
Imhotep runs screaming when he sees this mummified treat: an apple strudel mummy! All you need to do is braid the puff pastry over the filling, bake, then dust with confectioners’ sugar and add as many candy eyes as to make your skin crawl.
MUMMIFIED APPLE STRUDEL
3 medium sweet apples
Lemon juice
1/4 cup brown sugar
1 Tablespoon butter
Dash of salt
1 sleeve of puff pastry, thawed
As the pastry is thawing, peel and core the fruit, chopping it into small pieces, about a half-inch cubed. It’s OK to leave the peel on if you want; just give the exterior a good scrub. If using a red-skinned apple, this contributes to the creepy effect.
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
Place chopped fruit in a bowl, sprinkle with lemon juice, salt and brown sugar. Stir to coat. Dice the butter and stir it all in.
On a floured surface, unfold the pastry and notice the equally-divided thirds. This is your guide for braiding.
Roll the pastry out to a 12-x-16-inch rectangle, smoothing the seams as you go. I flip it over once to make sure there’s plenty of flour to keep the pastry dry, since it warms so quickly.
Keep the short side facing you and arrange the fruit down the center in a gentle mound. You could also add raisins or chopped nuts if you like.
Use a pastry cutter or sharp knife to cut diagonal lines from the filling out to the edge, like the veins on a feather. Try to make them all the same width, but if you are too perfect people won’t believe it’s homemade.
Start from the bottom. Fold up about an inch of puff pastry over the filling and trim any excess on the sides.
Wet the outer edges of the flaps of puff pastry with cold water or an egg wash. Now alternate sides as you fold over a flap, then the opposite flap and gently press them to seal. Continue to the far side of the pastry, fold over the far edge and trim any excess puff pastry.
Use a wide spatula to transfer the braid to a Silpat mat or parchment paper on a baking sheet. Bake 30 minutes until juices bubble, the pastry puffs up and appears browned. My gas oven is a little finicky, so it’s good to start checking at 25 minutes and perhaps go as long as 35.
Remove from oven, cool a few minutes on a rack and then slide your beautiful fruit braid onto a serving platter. Dust liberally with confectioners’ sugar, then scatter candy eyeballs at will.
Want to get gross? Scatter red hot candies to imitate a pox, or dark raisins to be scabs or scarabs.
Let’s get cooking!
