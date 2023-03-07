The USD 253 Board of Education approved a retirement agreement with Rob Scheib, the former Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations at its meeting Tuesday evening.
The board approved the agreement following a 20-minute executive session to consult with an attorney. Scheib was abruptly placed on administrative leave following the board’s Feb. 10 meeting, though the district has released no information on the reason behind the separation. The Emporia Gazette has reached out to the district for a copy of the agreement.
In further business, the board received an academic report update based on the district's winter 2022 FastBridge assessment scores. According to Judy Stanley, Assistant Superintendent of Teaching, Learning and Student Services, the district has seen some difficulties with the new math curriculum across buildings, however, math scores have not dipped as expected with the implementation of the new curriculum.
“Maybe we are getting right back to where we need to be going,” Stanley said.
Additionally, Stanley said, in reading, while automaticity and fluency continue to be an area of need, schools are beginning to see a positive impact of their school improvement actions and see improvement in phonemic awareness.
Based on state assessment and FastBridge data, the board also approved adopting a new English Language Arts core resource in the amount of $1,408,525.68 to better address the needs of students and teachers.
“We knew by our data that our Tier One instruction needed to be firmed up,” Stanley said. “We didn’t have consistency across the district and we were actually increasing the workload on teachers because they were having to pull from everywhere.”
The ELA resource has not been updated since 2008. The new resources include:
- Elementary - Into Reading
- Emporia Middle School - Into Literature
- Emporia High School - Into Literature
$971,041.08 of the cost will be paid for with ESSER III funds, while the remaining $437,484.60 will be paid with general funds.
The board also approved the low bid from JB Turner and Sons for the partial roof replacement over the commons of the high school for $759,584 plus $88,220 for the project itself, as well as $10,480 in consultant fees and 10,420 for site observation. The project will be funded out of capital outlay.
According to Dr. David McGehee, Interim Assistant Superintendent of Business, the roof replacement had to be done in sections due to the size of the project and the necessary asbestos removal. McGehee said the work will be completed during the May to August break from school.
The board also approved purchasing a glass kiln for Emporia High School. According to McGehee, the current kiln must always be on, which uses excessive amounts of energy. The project will pay for itself in gas savings in a year, he added.
“It’s a very unique program that we offer in Emporia so we want to be sure that they have quality equipment and the most modern equipment to utilize [and] we can do it in a more efficient manner,” McGehee said.
The kiln and gas line will cost $23,863.
Staff at Emporia High School provided a school improvement update. Principal Dathan Fischer said the high school’s goals in the coming years are to increase the number of students scoring in levels 3 and 4 in reading and math. Additionally, he said, EHS will strive to reduce the percentage of students who are chronically absent by 10%.
“Currently our chronic absenteeism rate is at 33%,” Fischer said.
Eric Woltje, McCownGordon Senior Project Manager, gave board members an update on ongoing construction improvements. According to Woltje, Emporia Middle is 55% complete with a December completion date, Village Elementary is 53% complete and should wrap up in October. Construction on Riverside and Timmerman Elementaries is set to begin in May, while William Allen White Elementary is beginning the programming stage.
Additionally, the board recognized EMS eighth grade Language Arts teacher Misty Lawson and Riverside Elementary first grade teacher Megan Power for their nominations to represent Emporia Public Schools in the Kansas Teacher of the Year program and EHS physical science teacher Martha MacKay, who was recently named 2023 Kansas Master Teacher.
- Received information about the takeaways from this year’s KSDE Safe and Secure Schools Conference held in Manhattan in January.
- Received a program highlight from the Riverside Tiger Leaders. The Tiger Leaders discussed their various jobs around the school, such as helping with announcements, PE, morning greeting, recycling and more.
The USD 253 Board of Education will meet again Wednesday, April 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the Mary Herbert Education Center.
