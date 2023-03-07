USD 253 color

The USD 253 Board of Education approved a retirement agreement with Rob Scheib, the former Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations at its meeting Tuesday evening.

The board approved the agreement following a 20-minute executive session to consult with an attorney. Scheib was abruptly placed on administrative leave following the board’s Feb. 10 meeting, though the district has released no information on the reason behind the separation. The Emporia Gazette has reached out to the district for a copy of the agreement.

