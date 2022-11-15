ESU Bowl Game 2022

The Emporia State football team will be playing in the Farmers Bank & Trust LIVE UNITED Bowl for the second straight season.

 Courtesy ESU Athletics

The Emporia State football team will be making its seventh post-season appearance in the last ten seasons when they take on Southeastern Oklahoma State in the Farmers Bank & Trust LIVE UNITED Bowl. The rematch of last year's bowl will kick off at 12 noon on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Razorback Stadium in Texarkana, Ark.

Emporia State is 8-3 on the year and ranked No. 24 in the American Football Coaches Association National Poll. They lead the MIAA in total offense and are fourth in scoring offense. Quarterback Braden Gleason is sixth in the nation in points responsible for, eighth in passing yards and touchdowns, and ninth in total offense. Defensively, ESU is third in the MIAA in total defense and fourth in scoring defense. The 21.2 points allowed per game are the fewest by the Hornets since 2003. Linebacker Dawson Hammes is fifth in the MIAA in total tackles. On special teams, ESU is second in the MIAA in net punting while Ross Brungardt is 13th in the nation in punting. Caden Dodson has hit 31 of 32 PATs and seven of eight field goals in the last seven games.

