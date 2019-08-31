Just a few comments on your recent announcement about the changes with the delivery of the Gazette.
How and why was this decision made? Was there any input or survey of the subscribers done beforehand?
I have been a Gazette subscriber for many years and welcomed the change to mail delivery even though it was not a comfortable feeling knowing that there would be many carriers that would be put out of work.
What happened to the “customer first” attitude that the Gazette reps recently touted on the KVOE radio show? How long will it be before the other small town papers that were acquired by the Gazette suffer the same fate?
Lastly, how long will it be before the three days of delivery will go away? Or maybe I should ask this, how long will it be before I cancel my subscription and ask for a refund?
Mark Gibbons,
Emporia
