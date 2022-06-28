The Emporia Jr’s won both games of a doubleheader against El Dorado at Soden’s Grove on Tuesday night, 2-1 and 8-7.
In Game One, Telo Trujillo kept El Dorado in check, allowing one run on seven hits, with three walks and 11 strikeouts over six innings.
Emporia scored the go-ahead and eventual winning run in the bottom of the fifth. Jackson Goodman led off with a walk, advanced to second on a passed ball, moved up to third on a ground out, and scored on a ground out.
Both teams scored in the first inning. Owen Ruge tripled to center and scored on a double to left by Madden Seidl, tying the game at one.
The bats came more alive in Game Two, with Emporia scoring eight runs. Two runs scored in the first on a bases-loaded walk to Ruxton and a hit-by-pitch to Luis Carlos.
They then put up a four-spot in the second. Owen Ruge singled to left to drive in Trujillo, who reached on a fielder’s choice. Tanner Seidl drove in Grady Howe with a double to right, and Ruge scored on an infield single by Andrew Ruxton. Seidl stole home to score the fourth run of the inning, making it 6-3 Emporia at that point.
Emporia added two more runs in the bottom of the fourth when Carlos reached on an error that drove in Ruge and Ruxton stole home. El Dorado made it a one-run game with a four-run fifth inning, but a sparkling play by Ruxton at third base kept the game tied.
